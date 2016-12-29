Petland To Drop Lawsuit Against Grove City

Court documents show the pet store chain Petland will dismiss a lawsuit against Grove City and four city council members, in the wake of Governor John Kasich signing into law a bill that will override a municipal ordinance banning the purchase of dogs from puppy mills.

The documents show the plaintiffs and defendants have agreed to a 90-day stay, and if the law is not put before the voters, Petland will drop the suit. The ordinance required pet stores to sell animals obtained from rescue groups, shelters or humane societies.