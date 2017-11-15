Picture This: Life On Tour With Lo Moon

Though every band aims to eventually become a headliner, touring as an opening act is an important step. It allows a group to reach new fans, visit different places and gain inspiration from the act it's supporting. It can offer visions of successes and challenges to come, both on and off the stage.

Indie pop trio Lo Moon, which started to make waves in Los Angeles after the release of their debut song "Loveless," is in the midst of such a period. Matt Lowell, Crisanta Baker and Samuel Stewart will play their very first headline show in L.A. this Thursday, Nov. 16, at The Troubadour.

The songs that the band has released — which include "This Is It" and, most recently, "Thorns" — hint at a debut album which will be well-received. It's likely to please fans of the bands they've toured with, such as London Grammar, Glass Animals and Phoenix.

From Oct. 10-15, Lo Moon opened for Phoenix in cities like Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Mich.; New Haven, Conn.; and Montreal, Quebec. In this photo journal, the trio offers a glimpse into their lives on tour, including stops at record stores, watching Phoenix from side stage and tracking vocals in hotel rooms.

All captions were written by lead singer Matt Lowell.

