WCBE

Pilkington Wants Confession Dismissed

By 41 minutes ago

Brittany Pilkington
Attorneys for the Bellefontaine woman accused of suffocating her three sons out of jealousy over the attention her husband gave them say her videotaped confession should be tossed out after experts concluded she has brain damage and a low IQ.

Attorneys for 25-year-old Brittany Pilkington say childhood trauma and lead poisoning impaired her ability to "knowingly" waive her rights. Prosecutors say she confessed to killing the toddler and two infants over a 13-month period in 2014 and 2015. A Logan County judge previously denied a motion claiming her confession was coerced. A hearing is scheduled for August.

