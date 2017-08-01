Pilot Of Plane That Landed At OU Airport Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges

The Canadian pilot of a plane that landed at the Ohio University airport last March because of engine problems with 290 pounds of cocaine onboard has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge.

48-year-old Sylvain Desjardins is being held pending sentencing. Desjardins landed the twin-engine plane after an engine began smoking. The plane was met by local and federal authorities. U.S. Customs and Border Protection had tracked the plane after it left the Bahamas. A passenger, 46-year-old David Ayotte, pleaded guilty to a drug charge in May.