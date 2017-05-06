WCBE

Planetarium Planned For Newark

A rendering of the 'SciDome' project
The Ohio Center for History, Art and Technology and Ohio State University’s Newark campus are teaming up to build a 2.1 million dollar planetarium in downtown Newark.

The planetarium will be called "SciDome".  It will be located at The Works site on South First Street, featuring a 30-foot  dome with 4k digital projection and theater-style seating for 60 people. Officials say it will provide students of all ages learning opportunities in a multitue of fields. Officials say urban light pollution necessitates the need for the planetarium. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June 2.

