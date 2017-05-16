WCBE

Police Arrest Person Of Interest In Fatal Akron House Fire

Family members have identified the couple and their five children killed in early morning house fire Monday in Akron.

35-year-old Dennis Huggins, 38-year-old Angela Boggs, 14-year-old Jered Boggs, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins, 5-year-old Kyle Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins and 11-month-old Cameron Huggins were killed. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but police have arrested a person of interest in the case. Patrick Boggs, the estranged husband of Angela Boggs, was arrested last night in Portage County. He served twelve years in prison for dousing his wife with kerosene and threatening to set her on fire in 2001.

