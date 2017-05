Dublin police investigators have been unable to determine the cause of the gasoline tanker truck crash last January at the exit ramp from U.S. Route 33 East to I-270 North.

58-year-old driver Duane Broadman was killed when his tanker rolled over against a guardrail, sparking a fire that damaged the ramp and destroyed the truck. Investigators say there is insufficient evidence to determine why the truck crashed, according to their report. No drugs or alcohol were found in Broadman's system.