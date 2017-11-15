WCBE

Police Chief Not Happy With Ginther's 2018 City Budget Proposal

Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther Tuesday released his 2018 municipal budget proposal.

One person not happy with Ginther's budget proposal is embattled Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs. She says the plan fails to provide her department with enough officers to cover retirements and handle the opioid crisis.

Ginther says his community policing proposal and the budget's support for the local Opiate Action Plan should help address Jacobs' concerns.

Budget hearings are expected to begin next month.

