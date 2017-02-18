Police ID Woman Shot Near Local UPS Facility

Columbus police say a man shot and killed his former girlfriend Friday morning near a UPS distribution facility on Trabue Road, then shot and wounded himself nearby.

Police say 50-year-old Joyce Fox was shot in the parking lot of the facility by 54-year-old Danny Fabro. She died later at a hospital. Police say they arrested Fabro after he led them on a high-speed chase on I-70 that ended in the area of West Broad Street and Wilson Road. Police say it was there that Fabro shot himself. He remains hospitalized in critical condition. Police say Fox ended her relationship with Fabro last year, and that he had a history of assaulting her. Fabro was convicted in 2006 for attempted possession of drugs, and in 1992 for carrying a concealed weapon without a license.