WCBE

Police Investigating Columbus' 72nd Homicide Of The Year

By 6 hours ago

Columbus now has 72 official homicides this year.

The latest happened last night when 17-year-old Jordan Martin was shot and killed at an East 5th Avenue gas station following an argument. Police are searching for suspects.

Tags: 
Columbus Homicides
Jordan Martin
East Fifth Avenue

