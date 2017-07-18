Police Investigating Columbus' 72nd Homicide Of The Year By Jim Letizia • 6 hours ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Columbus now has 72 official homicides this year. The latest happened last night when 17-year-old Jordan Martin was shot and killed at an East 5th Avenue gas station following an argument. Police are searching for suspects. Tags: Columbus HomicidesJordan MartinEast Fifth AvenueTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Police Investigating Columbus' 70th Homicide Of 2017 By Jim Letizia • Jul 10, 2017 Columbus Police are investigating the city's 70th homicide of the year. Fatal East Side Shooting Is Columbus' 54th Homicide Of The Year By Jim Letizia • May 28, 2017 Columbus police are asking for the public's help in solving the murder of an east side man early Saturday. Two Locals Killed In Separate Monday Evening Shootings By Jim Letizia • Apr 25, 2017 Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened last night on the southeast side. Police Investigating Columbus' Second Homicide Of 2017 By Jim Letizia • Jan 8, 2017 Columbus Police are investigating separate shootings on Saturday night that left one person dead and another wounded. Arrests Made In Columbus' 100th Homicide Of 2016 By Jim Letizia • Dec 29, 2016 Franklin County Sheriff's Office Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal robbery and shooting on East Sixth Avenue on December 17.