Police Investigating Columbus' Second Homicide Of 2017

Columbus Police are investigating separate shootings on Saturday night that left one person dead and another wounded.

Police say one person is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the 3 thousand block of Markham Road on the south side. Police say the shooting happened shortly after 11 pm, but no other details have been released. Police say about ninety minutes earlier, a person was shot and killed in the 12 hundred block of Simpson Drive on the east side. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information on Columbus' 2nd homicide of the year has been released.