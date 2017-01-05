WCBE

Police Investigating Fatal Campus Area Shooting

By 5 minutes ago

Columbus police say one person was killed overnight in the OSU campus area.

Police say the unnamed victim was shot and killed at a home  on East Northwood Avenue. No other information has been released.

Tags: 
Northwood Avenue
Columbus Division Of Police

Related Content

Victims In Campus Area Home Invasion Shooting Identified

By Apr 29, 2016

Columbus police have identified the two people shot and wounded during a home invasion-style robbery attempt at an OSU campus area home on Wednesday.