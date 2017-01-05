Police Investigating Fatal Campus Area Shooting By Jim Letizia • 5 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Columbus police say one person was killed overnight in the OSU campus area. Police say the unnamed victim was shot and killed at a home on East Northwood Avenue. No other information has been released. Tags: Northwood AvenueColumbus Division Of PoliceTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Victims In Campus Area Home Invasion Shooting Identified By Jim Letizia • Apr 29, 2016 Columbus police have identified the two people shot and wounded during a home invasion-style robbery attempt at an OSU campus area home on Wednesday.