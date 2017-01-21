WCBE

Police Offer Tips To Ride-Share Customers After OSU Student Got Into Wrong Car

Credit taxifarefinder.com

Columbus and Ohio State University police are offering safety tips for ride-share consumers after a student apparently got into the wrong car on January 13.

Tips include following the vehicle on GPS; making sure the vehicle and driver match the information on the order; and not riding in the front seat. Police say the female student got into a car she thought was the one she ordered. The male driver made unwanted advances toward her and the woman ran to safety. Police received similar reports last September.

Uber
Lyft
Rideshare
OSU Police
Columbus Division Of Police

