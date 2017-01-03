WCBE

Police: Recovered Debris Consistent With That Of Disappeared Plane With Six Central Ohioans Onboard



Khalid Bahhur
Credit clevelandairport.com

The University of Wisconsin-Madison says a student was among the six people aboard a small plane that disappeared over Lake Erie after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport late Thursday.

The university says 19-year-old Megan Casey, of Powell, had been attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game with her father and four neighbors. Airport Commissioner Khalid Bahhur says a bag with an ID card and other items belonging to the pilot turned up at a harbor on Sunday.

Cleveland police say more than 120 pieces of debris were recovered yesterday, all of it consistent with parts of the Cessna Citation 525 aircraft. Search and recovery efforts resume today.

