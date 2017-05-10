WCBE

Police Review Says Officer Stomping Suspect Was "Unreasonable

Columbus police officials have concluded the actions of an officer videotaped apparently kicking a prone suspect in the head were "unreasonable", according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon.  The video of the April 8th incident shows an officer kneeling over the suspect and handcuffing him.  A second officer, Zachary Rosen, enters the frame and Deputy Chief Thomas Quinlan says the video shows him kicking the suspects head.  

Quinlan's review notes that the suspect was not searched for several minutes, undercutting Rosen's claim that he acted out of concern that 26-year old Demarko Anderson was armed.  And it points out that Rosen continued to use profanity after the scene was secured, indicating he was "operating off adrenalin."    Police had responded to reports of a man with a gun threatening to shoot up a house  in the 3100 block of Maize Road in Linden. Police say shots were fired and an officer was elbowed.  A police union official says officers would have been justified using deadly force in the incident, but showed restraint.  Video of the incident taken by a bystander was posted to YouTube.  

Quinlan's review has been forwarded to a discipline grievance section, but it is not clear if or when disciplinary action may be taken.  

Rosen was one of two plain clothes officers involved in the shooting death of 23-year old Henry Green in 2016.  A Franklin County grand jury in March declined to indict the officers  

Zachary Rosen
Demarko Anderson
police involved shooting

