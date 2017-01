Columbus police have released more details about the OSU student shot and killed early Thursday in the campus area.

Police say 20-year-old Tarak Underiner graduated from Colerain High School in southwest Ohio. He also advocated for allowing concealed weapons onto college campuses. Underiner was shot and killed at a home on East Northwood Avenue. Police say the shooting was not random, and they have ruled out Underiner's roomates as suspects. It's the first homicide in Columbus this year.