Authorities in Ross County on Saturday will resume searching an area lake for a missing woman.

A tipster told Chillicothe police the body of Wanda Lemons had been dumped in Ross Lake. Police began searching the lake on Friday. Lemons has been missing since October of 2014, when she was 38-years-old. She's one of six women who disappeared from the area between 2014 and 2015. So far four of their bodies have been found.