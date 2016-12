Friends and relatives of a popular Columbus bartender are mourning his death.

79-year-old Ron Yednock died Christmas Day after being struck by a car while he was in a crosswalk on North High Street at Patterson Avenue. Police have charged the driver, 21-year-old Suzanne Robinson, with failure to yield. Yednock worked at Dick's Den for nearly 50 years, helping establish the bar as a premier spot for live jazz. The Yednock family does not plan to hold a funeral service.