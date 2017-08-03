WCBE

Portman And Brown Agree On Need For Healthcare Reform

By Jo Ingles (Ohio Public Radio) 53 seconds ago

U.S. Senators Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown
Credit Ohio Statehouse News Bureau
The failure of the U.S. Senate’s proposed plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act leaves the program intact. But most Senators, on both sides of the aisle, say if the program is kept, changes must be made to make it function on a long term basis.  Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles reports.

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman voted for one version of the proposals to repeal and replace the Affordable Health Care Act. He said it included provisions that he thinks would shore up the program.

“There was a pathway forward which included the amendment that I had included in the package that the Senate voted one…the Portman amendment that provided ways to cover people who are leaving Medicaid expansion and also others who would be low income Ohioans and low income Americans who would need access to health care plans that have a relatively low premium but also have a deductible that’s affordable.”

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown voted against the health care provision Portman supported.

“You take away hundreds of billions of dollars in Medicaid and then you throw some money at the problem. For instance, if someone had cancer, you don’t cancel their insurance and then use a federal grant to pay the oncologist. You want to make sure they have full service insurance. That’s what we do with Medicaid. That’s what we did with the Affordable Care Act. And you don’t start by stripping millions of Americans, hundreds of thousands of Ohioans of their insurance.”

Brown says he’d like see the age of eligibility for Medicare lowered. He also thinks it’s important to attract more young, healthy people into the insurance pools and rein in prescription drug costs. Portman says he wants to make sure any future health care changes include enough money to battle the opioid crisis in Ohio. Both Portman and Brown say changes must be made to the existing Affordable Health Care Act to make it more stable. But that won’t happen soon as the issue is off the table in the U.S. Senate for now.

 

Tags: 
Healthcare reform
American Health Care Act
Affordable Care Act

Related Content

Brown Willing To Work With Senate Republicans On Health Care

By Jul 13, 2017
twitter.com

Republican U.S. Senators meet today to discuss the GOP’s latest bill repealing the Affordable Care Act.

GOP Senate Bill Would Cut Health Care Coverage By 22 Million

By Jun 26, 2017

Updated at 8:10 pm ET

Congressional forecasters say a Senate bill that aims to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act would leave 22 million more people uninsured by 2026.

That's only slightly fewer uninsured than a version passed by the House in May.

Brown Suggests Different Approach To Health Care Bill

By Jul 28, 2017
Andy Chow

Ohio's top Democrat is calling for a new approach in the conversation about the federal health care law. 

Ohio's U.S. Senators Comment On Failure Of ACA Replacement Measure

By & Jul 19, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

President Trump has invited Senate Republicans to lunch at the White House after a GOP attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act collapsed for a second time.