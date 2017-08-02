Portman Introducing Anti-Human Trafficking Legislation

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio wants to change federal law to continue his fight against the online website Backpage-dot-com.

Portman says site has made 150 million dollars from ads trafficking sex with women and children and has used the Communications Decency Act to escape responsibility.

Portman and Democratic senators Clair McCaskill and Tom Carper have refered the site to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution, following a two year investigation by their subcommittee.