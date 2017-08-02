WCBE

Portman Introducing Legislation To Combat Online Human Trafficking

U.S. Senator Rob Portman
Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio wants to change federal law to continue his fight against the online website Backpage-dot-com.

Portman says site has made 150 million dollars from ads trafficking sex with women and children and has used the Communications Decency Act to escape responsibility.

Portman and Democratic senators Clair McCaskill and Tom Carper have refered the site to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution, following a two year investigation by their subcommittee.

Backpage Shuts Down Adult Ads In The U.S., Citing Government Pressure

By Jan 10, 2017

The online classified website Backpage.com said it has suspended its adult ad pages, citing government pressure about the content being shared there.

A 2016 Senate report called the website the "largest commercial sex services advertising platform in the United States" and said that "Backpage officials have publicly acknowledged that criminals use the website for sex trafficking, including trafficking of minors."

CEO Of Backpage.com Arrested, Charged With Pimping

By Oct 7, 2016

The CEO of Backpage.com, a classifieds website that allows users to post escort ads, was arrested Thursday on felony pimping charges.

Carl Ferrer was arrested in Houston after he arrived on a flight from Amsterdam; dozens of law enforcement officers then searched Backpage's Dallas headquarters, the Texas attorney general's office says.

State Agents To Be Trained To ID Human Trafficking Victims

By Jun 20, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

The state plans to train the undercover agents who investigate liquor, tobacco and food stamp violations to identify and help victims of human trafficking.

Ohio Human Trafficking Commission Considering Updating Victim Service Standards

By Apr 25, 2017

The state has been trying to fight human trafficking on several fronts, from revising the laws to raising awareness.

Columbus Man Sentenced In Missouri Human Trafficking Case

By Apr 21, 2017

A Columbus man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in Missouri for transporting four teenage girls to engage in prostitution.

Columbus Man Indicted On Human Trafficking Charges

By Feb 9, 2017
Columbus Division of Police

A federal grand jury has indicted a Columbus man on five counts of human trafficking.