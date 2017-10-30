WCBE

Portman Says Trump Being Too Defensive About Russia Probe

U.S. Senator Rob Portman
President Trump is unleashing new criticism of the investigations into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia.

In a series of tweets, Trump makes reference to what he calls "phony Trump/Russia 'collusion,' which doesn't exist." He says Democrats are using - in his words - a "witch hunt" for "evil politics" and adds that Republicans are "fighting back like never before." Trump's tweets follow reports a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in the criminal investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio told NBC on Sunday Trump is being too defensive.

The identity of the person being charged has not been disclosed.

