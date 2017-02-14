POTUS' Ohio Visit Canceled

The Ohio Air National Guard says President Trump's first visit to the state since his inauguration later this week has been canceled.

No reason has been given. The president was scheduled to visit Youngstown on Thursday to sign a bill repealing the Stream Protection Rule, which governs discharges from coal mining. It was enacted by the Obama Administration to tighten exceptions to a rule requiring a 100-foot buffer between coal mining and streams. It also required coal companies to restore streams and return mined areas to conditions similar to those before mining took place. Environmentalists say the rule would have improved the health of waterways without endangering the profit margins of coal companies. Supporters of the repeal say it protects thousands of coal industry jobs.