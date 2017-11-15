WCBE

Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Marion County Woman In Connection With Husband's Death

Barbara Stricklin
Marion County prosecutors have dismissed charges against the wife of a man who was shot and killed last April.

Prosecutors say new evidence in the slaying of 68-year-old John Stricklin prompted them to drop charges against his widow Barbara. Court documents show bullets recovered from the body and the scene were fired from two different weapons. Deputies say the woman remains a person of interest in the case. Deputies say the couple was in the process of divorcing at the time, with the man being arrested for domestic violence in 2016.

Barbara Stricklin
John Stricklin
Marion County Sheriff
Domestic Violence

