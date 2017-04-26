WCBE

Protestors Call For Firing Of Columbus Cop, Police Chief

Dozens of protestors interrupted a Columbus City Council community meeting last night, calling for the firing of Columbus Police Officer Zachary Rosen, who recently was captured on video  kicking a suspect in the head.

Rozen also shot and killed Henry Green last summer. The demonstrators from the People’s Justice Project also want Columbus Police Chief Kim Jacobs to be fired. Demonstrators are not happy  Rosen wasn’t indicted in the Green case and with the investigation of the video. Other demonstrations are planned.

The City of Columbus will pay a man 50 thousand dollars to settle his lawsuit against police for wrongful arrest and excessive use of force.