Protestors Call For Removal Of Christopher Columbus Statue

Dozens of protesters gathered in front of Columbus City Hall on Saturday to call for a statue of Christopher Columbus outside of the building to be taken down.

The activist group Showing Up For Racial Justice says the statue represents a negative portion of American history, including white supremacy and the victimization of Native-Americans. Mayor Andy Ginther said in a statement "There are many perspectives on the Christopher Columbus statue, but let’s not be distracted from the need to address the real problem: the racial divide in our community and across the country."