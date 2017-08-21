WCBE

PUCO Rejects Appeals Of FirstEnergy Rate Hike Plan

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has rejected appeals of an earlier decision allowing Akron-based FirstEnergy to raise customer rates for three years to improve its electricity distribution grid.

The hike will give FirstEnergy an additional 204 million dollars a year. Homeowners using an average of 750 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see bills increase by 36 dollars a year. Opponents argue it opens the door for FirstEnergy to use the money on its struggling nuclear and coal power plants. FirstEnergy has been trying to convince Ohio lawmakers to allow a rate increase to save the plants.

