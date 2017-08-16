Radio Host Sues Central Ohio White Supremacist Over Threats

A Muslim comedian and radio host has filed a lawsuit in Columbus, suing the central Ohio man who runs the white supremacist website The Daily Stormer. Ohio Public Radio’s Karen Kasler reports.

SiriusXM Radio host Dean Obeidallah is suing Andrew Anglin of Worthington for a Daily Stormer post in June. The lawsuit says Anglin fabricated tweets showing Obeidallah was the terrorist mastermind behind the Ariana Grande concert bombing in England in May. Obeidallah says he’s received death threats since, and after this weekend’s white nationalist march in Virginia, he and the group Muslim Advocates are filing the suit now.

“I don’t think the timing could be any better in that there’s such an imperative to make it clear that we’re going to stand up against the Daily Stormer and Andrew Anglin.”

Obeidallah says if Anglin had taken down the post as he’d asked him to, he wouldn’t be filing the suit, though he calls the death threats “stunning and revolting”.