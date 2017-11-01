WCBE

Records Show Columbus Police Facing Multiple Civil Rights Lawsuits

By

Records reviewed by the Associated Press show the City of Columbus is facing more than two dozen civil rights complaints, nearly 20 years after the Justice Department settled its lawsuit against the city alleging police routinely violated citizens' civil rights.

The Documents also show the city has paid more than 4 million dollars to settle lawsuits against police over the past decade. Local clergy and activists want more officers trained to deal with people with mental health issues and in ways to eliminate racial bias. Democratic Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther scheduled a  news conference today to discuss public safety and community-police relations. Ginther also will discuss the city's homicide rate, on track to possibly break a previous record of 139 killings. In September, Ginther told the Columbus Metropolitan Club there is no evidence of pervasive racism in the police division. One former officer's lawsuit disputes that claim.

Tags: 
Columbus Division Of Police
Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther
police shootings
Civil Rights
police consent decree
U.S. Department of Justice
Columbus Metropolitan Club

Ginther Responds To Recent Police Violence

By Sep 21, 2017
WCBE files

Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther spent much of his appearance at Wednesday's Columbus Metropolitan Club forum responding to the state of community/police relations, which he acknowledged have never been more strained.

Ex-Columbus Cop Sues Division, Says Racial Discrimination Rampant

By Sep 22, 2017

The Columbus Division of Police is a defendant in a lawsuit filed by a black former officer.

Officer On Desk Duty For Comments Made Following Davis Arrest

By Sep 13, 2017
Columbus Division of Police

A Columbus police officer has been relieved of duty pending investigation of comments he made to other officers about how he would have choked a suspect who resisted arrest.

Columbus Clergy Call For Crisis Intervention Training For Police

By Aug 22, 2017

Central Ohio faith leaders gathered on the steps of Columbus City Hall this morning calling for the implementation of simple policies they say will keep the city safer. 

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Columbus Cop For Fatal February Shooting

By & Oct 24, 2017
patton family

A Franklin County grand jury has decided not to charge a Columbus police officer who fatally shot a man who officers say pointed a gun at them last February.

Estate Of Man Who Died After Being Arrested By Columbus Police Files Lawsuit

By Oct 23, 2017
flypapermagazine.com

Columbus city officials are still not commenting on a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging police mishandled the arrest of a man on drugs who later died in a hospital.

Police Shoot Teen In South Linden Home

By Oct 9, 2017

Columbus police say officers responding to reports of a fight at a South Linden home shot a teenage boy Monday afternoon. 

Police Violence Protestors Take Over Columbus City Council Meeting

By Sep 19, 2017
Columbus Division of Police

Protesters took over last night's Columbus City Council meeting for nearly two hours, reiterating demands made last week to fire the white police officers captured on video beating a black man during an arrest on September 1st.

City Settles Excessive Force, Wrongful Arrest Lawsuit Against Police

By Mar 15, 2017

The City of Columbus will pay a man 50 thousand dollars to settle his lawsuit against police for wrongful arrest and excessive use of force.

Council Approves Two Tax Breaks, Settlement Of Police Use Of Force Lawsuit

By Nov 22, 2016

Columbus City Council last night approved a 6-year, 55 percent income tax break for a manufacturer to move 57 jobs from the Linden area into downtown.