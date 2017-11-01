Records Show Columbus Police Facing Multiple Civil Rights Lawsuits

Records reviewed by the Associated Press show the City of Columbus is facing more than two dozen civil rights complaints, nearly 20 years after the Justice Department settled its lawsuit against the city alleging police routinely violated citizens' civil rights.

The Documents also show the city has paid more than 4 million dollars to settle lawsuits against police over the past decade. Local clergy and activists want more officers trained to deal with people with mental health issues and in ways to eliminate racial bias. Democratic Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther scheduled a news conference today to discuss public safety and community-police relations. Ginther also will discuss the city's homicide rate, on track to possibly break a previous record of 139 killings. In September, Ginther told the Columbus Metropolitan Club there is no evidence of pervasive racism in the police division. One former officer's lawsuit disputes that claim.