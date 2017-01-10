WCBE

Red Cross Issues Call For Blood Donations

By 54 minutes ago

The American Red Cross has issued a national emergency call for blood donations due to a decline over the holidays.

Jim Letizia reports.

The agency says it had 37 thousand fewer donations nationally last November and December because of busy holiday schedules, fewer blood drives, severe weather and donors battling seasonal illnesses. The Red Cross regularly contacts donors to maintain a three- to five- day supply. But emergency calls are issued when that supply disappears and there will not be enough blood to meet the needs of hospitals. The organization sent out emails to donors last week about the problem. To schedule a donation, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS.

American Red Cross

