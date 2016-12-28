Redflex To Pay Columbus In Deal To Avoid Prosecution

The Redflex traffic camera enforcement company has agreed to pay 100 thousand dollars restitution to the City of Columbus to avoid further federal prosecution.

The company will also make restitution to the City of Chicago. The Justice Department cites the company's help in prosecuting those involved in a bribery scheme in announcing what it calls a "non-prosecution agreement." Former CEO Karen Finley and former Columbus lobbyist John Raphael were sentenced to prison for their roles in a scheme involving Raphael extorting money to make campaign donations to Columbus elected officials and to state and local Democratic parties. No elected officials were prosecuted. A lawsuit will determine the amount Redflex will pay Chicago.