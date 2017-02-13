Reds Trade Phillips To Atlanta

The rebulding Cincinnati Reds have traded All-Star second baseman Brandon Phillips to the Atlanta Braves left-handed pitcher Andrew McKirahan and minor league right-hander Carlos Portuondo.

The 35-year-old Phillips has rejected multiple trades in the recent past proposed by the Reds to get rid of his contract. That contract gave Phillips the right to veto any trade. Phillips is in the final year of a six-year, 72.5 million dollar contract extension he signed in 2012. He will make 14 million this coming season. The Braves will pay 1 million of that, with Cincinnati picking up the rest. McKirahan missed all of last season following Tommy John surgery. Portuondo signed with the Braves last year after eight seasons in the Cuban league. The Reds acquired Phillips in a trade with the Cleveland Indians in 2006.