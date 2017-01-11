Remains Recovered During Search For Missing Plane Carrying Six Central Ohioans Are Human

Cleveland authorities have confirmed remains found in a seat of a plane that vanished from radar after taking off from Burke Lakefront Airport on December 29 are human.

Cuyahoga County Coroner Thomas Gilson says the remains found late last Friday are male.

The remains were found along with the cockpit voice recorder. A 20-foot piece found in Lake Erie is from the fuselage of the plane that was carrying six central Ohioans. Searchers say they've been able to locate 170 pieces of debris, including several seats, an engine and a wheel. Airport Commissioner Khalid Bahhur says crews have narrowed the search area.

The search resumes today and is expected to be completed by the end of the week.