WCBE

Repeal Of Federal Methane Rule To Get U.S. Senate Vote This Month

By 22 minutes ago

Credit doi.gov

The U.S. Senate is considering a House-passed measure that repeals a rule designed to reduce methane pollution from oil and natural gas wells on public lands.

A senate vote is expected by the end of next week. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Methane and Waste Reduction Rule was finalized in November. It requires companies to capture natural gas lost through leaks, venting and flaring. Opponents say it requires oil and gas producers to install costly equipment. Supporters say it spurs innovation and creates methane mitigation jobs. Tracy Sabetta of the Ohio chapter of the National Wildlife Federation says rescinding the rule would threaten public health through increased air pollution, and would waste taxpayer dollars.

There are 90 oil and gas wells operating in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and 500 in the Wayne National Forest. Sabetta says wasted emissions have a ripple effect on the environment and wildlife such as the Indiana bat because methane is a greenhouse gas.

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio opposes the repeal. His Republican colleague Rob Portman is undecided.

Tags: 
U.S. Bureau of Land Management
Methane
Fracking
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown
U.S. Senator Rob Portman
National Wildlife Federation
Wayne National Forest
Cuayhoga Valley National Park
Indiana Bat

Related Content

Inside The Debate Over Repealing Curbs On Methane Leaks

By 13 hours ago

A deadline is fast approaching for Republican lawmakers who want to undo an Obama-era regulation that aims to limit the emissions of methane — a powerful greenhouse gas — from energy production sites on public lands.

Feds Finalize Methane Emissions Rule

By & May 13, 2016
thinkprogress.org

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a rule to cut methane emissions from oil and gas production by nearly half over the next decade.

City Of Green Plans To Fight Construction Of Nexus Gas Pipeline

By 36 minutes ago
michiganradio.org

Officials in Green, Ohio plan to file a lawsuit to stop construction of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline, citing economic and environmental damage.

Environmental Groups Sue To Stop Fracking In Wayne National Forest

By May 3, 2017
buckeyeforestcouncil.org

The Sierra Club, the Ohio Environmental Council and the Center for Biological Diversity have filed a lawsuit aimed at blocking plans to allow fracking in the Wayne National Forest.

Ohio Now Sixth In U.S. In Natural Gas Production

By May 1, 2017
wikipedia

Ohio has overtaken West Virginia to become the sixth-largest natural gas producer in the U.S. after a boost in production last year.

Natural Gas On Pace To Replace Coal For Generating Ohio Electricity

By Apr 19, 2017
power-eng.com

The increase in construction of natural gas power plants in Ohio is putting the industry on track to replace coal as the dominant source of electricity in the state.

State Says Gas Pipeline Builder Spilled Mud In Two Ohio Counties

By Apr 21, 2017
roverpipelinefacts.com

The Texas company building a high-pressure natural gas pipeline in Ohio has been issued violation notices by the state EPA for spilling drilling mud in separate wetlands.

Feds To Lease More Wayne National Forest Land To Drillers

By Feb 10, 2017
buckeyeforestcouncil.org

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says it will put more Wayne National Forest land up for auction to oil-and-gas drillers on March 23.

Federal Land Swap With Wexner In Colorado Draws Opposition

By Feb 9, 2017
Forbes

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is finalizing a land swap in Colorado with central Ohio billionaire Les Wexner.

Environmental Group Threatens Legal Action Over Leasing Of Wayne National Forest Land For Fracking

By Dec 19, 2016
theoec.org

The Ohio Environmental Council plans to challenge the leasing of land in the Wayne National Forest to oil-and-gas drilling companies.

Oil And Gas Companies Pay 1.7 Million To Lease Wayne National Forest Land For Fracking

By Dec 16, 2016
buckeyeforestcouncil.org

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says oil-and-gas drillers from five states have paid more than 1.7 million dollars to lease 759 acres of Wayne National Forest land for fracking.