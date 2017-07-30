WCBE

Replica Space Module Stolen From Armstrong Museum

By 10 minutes ago

A lunar module replica at Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta
Credit Associated Press

Wapakoneta police  say a rare gold replica of the lunar space module was stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum this past Friday night.

Replicas of the lunar excursion module produced by Cartier were presented to Neil Armstrong and his two fellow astronauts, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, in Paris shortly after their historic space mission.  Police say the value of the replica cannot be determined. Armstrong was born in Wapakoneta and in 1969 became the first person to walk on the moon. He died in 2012.

Tags: 
Neil Armstrong
Armstrong Air and Space Museum
Buzz Aldrin
Michael Collins

