Report Shows Decline In Ohio's Poverty Rate

By 1 hour ago

A new report shows poverty in Ohio is declining and economic opportunity is rising.

The report by the Coalition on Human Needs and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks shows Ohio's poverty rate was 14.6 percent last year, down from 16.3 percent in 2012. The report credits the decline to social service programs that now face federal funding cuts. The 2018 federal budget proposal cuts three trillion dollars over a decade from a range of programs and services. OAF spokesperosn Joree Novotny say the situation could improve with more federal and state funding, along with job growth.

Coalition diredctor Deborah Weinstein also says more funding is needed.

The Trump administration says the program cuts will create jobs. 1.6 million Ohioans currently live in poverty.

Tags: 
Poverty
Ohio Association of Foodbanks
Coalition on Human Needs
Food Stamps
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

