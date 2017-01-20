WCBE

Reported Ohio Human Trafficking Cases Increase

A report by the state's human trafficking task force says the number of Ohio cases reported to a national hotline has risen sharply from 2012 to 2015.

Ohio rose from fourth to eleventh in calls to the hotline. The data does not capture all incidents of trafficking. The Ohio Department of Public Safety says training and awareness programs are revealing a hidden population, but the report does not signal an increase in human trafficking cases. State anti-trafficking groups reported handling 445 cases in the first half of 2016.

