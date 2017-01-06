Residents Of North High Street Affordable Housing Building Told To Vacate

The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority has told the 96 residents of Bollinger Tower on North High Street to leave by the end of April.

That will allow Schiff Capital Group to begin converting the low-income housing building into an upscale hotel. CMHA is spending 300 thousand dollars on vouchers to help pay rent at whatever new homes residents are able to find in a market that is short of low-income housing. A relocation company will help the residents move out and find them new homes.The building that was constructed in 1984 was purchased by Schiff from CMHA for 14 million dollars last year. CMHA says the money will fund up to 300 new or renovated affordable housing units.