WCBE

Reynoldsburg Teachers Approve Contract Agreement

By 53 minutes ago

The Reynoldsburg school board is scheduled to vote August 4th on a new three-year contract with the teachers' union.

Members of the Reynoldsburg Education Association ratified the deal on July 26. Teachers will get pay raises of 2.5 percent this yar, 2.25 percent next year, and 2 percent in 2019. The deal does away with merit-based bonuses, and softens some language concerning class sizes, a sticking point in the failed negotiations that led to a teachers strike in 2014. The deal also bars discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation.

Tags: 
Reynoldsburg City Schools
Reynoldsburg Education Association

Related Content

Both Sides Ratify Reynoldsburg Teachers Contract

By & Associated Press Oct 10, 2014

Reynoldsburg teachers and the school board yesterday ratified the new three-year contract reached through federal mediation.

Reynoldsburg Schools, Teachers Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

By & Associated Press Oct 9, 2014

Federal mediators say a tentative agreement has been reached in the contract dispute between Reynoldsburg school teachers and the district. 

Some Parents Consider Suing Reynoldsburg Schools

By Oct 3, 2014

Parents of some Reynoldsburg City Schools students are weighing their legal options as the teachers' strike ends its second week. 

Judge Orders Mediation In Reynoldsburg Teachers Strike

By Oct 2, 2014

A Franklin County judge has ordered Reynoldsburg teachers and school officials to mediation in their ongoing contract dispute.

Reynoldsburg Schools Leader Says Contract Offer To Teachers Is Fair

By Sep 30, 2014
WCBE Files

Reynoldsburg schools Superintendent Tina Thomas-Manning told reporters yesterday the contract offer made to the teachers union during talks on Sunday was fair and reflects the current economy.

State To Sponsor Two Local Charter Schools

By Jul 13, 2017

The Ohio Department of Education will assume oversight of two charter schools originally overseen by the Reynoldsburg City Schools.

Reynoldsburg Schools Administrator Resigns Amid Misconduct Probe

By May 27, 2017

A Reynoldsburg schools assistant principal has resigned while the district investigates her and a colleague for possible procedural violations.

Reynoldsburg Schools Won't Say Why Two Administrators Are On Leave

By May 10, 2017

Reynoldsburg City Schools officials are mum about why two administrators have been placed on paid leave, despite calls for answers from parents.

Eight Finalists Selected In Search For New State Schools Superintendent

By Apr 29, 2016
WCBE Files

The Ohio Board of Education has picked eight finalists for the state superintendent's job. 