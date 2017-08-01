Reynoldsburg Teachers Approve Contract Agreement

The Reynoldsburg school board is scheduled to vote August 4th on a new three-year contract with the teachers' union.

Members of the Reynoldsburg Education Association ratified the deal on July 26. Teachers will get pay raises of 2.5 percent this yar, 2.25 percent next year, and 2 percent in 2019. The deal does away with merit-based bonuses, and softens some language concerning class sizes, a sticking point in the failed negotiations that led to a teachers strike in 2014. The deal also bars discrimination based on gender or sexual orientation.