Rice's Mother Displeased With Internal Discipline For Officers Involved In Son's Death

The mother of Tamir Rice says she's disappointed a Cleveland police officer who fired the shot that killed her son won't face internal charges for use of force.

Samaria Rice says the officer and another who responded the day her son was killed should be fired. Internal disciplinary charges have been brought against the two caucasian officers involved in killing the 12-year-old African-American boy while he was playing with a pellet gun outside a recreation center. He was shot within seconds after the officers arrived. Officer Timothy Loehmann is accused of lying on his police application, but no internal charges were brought against him in the shooting.