WCBE

Right To Life Has New Litmus Test For Statewide Candidates Seeking Endorsements

By 50 minutes ago

Credit Ohio Right To Life

Candidates for statewide office seeking endorsements by the state's largest anti-abortion organization will have to meet new criteria.

Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles explains.

Candidates who oppose abortion but think it should be allowed in cases of rape or incest will no longer be eligible for Ohio Right to Life’s endorsement. This litmus test, according to the organization’s Katie Franklin, will streamline candidate’s positions with anti-abortion legislation being passed in Ohio.

 

“Our pac, over the last few years, has endorsed a handful of candidates who do have exceptions in this circumstance but our legislative strategy has been to only advocate for legislation that does not have exceptions.”

 

Presidential candidates will be exempted from the new criteria because the national committee’s rules are different. NARAL Pro Choice Ohio’s Kellie Copeland issued a written statement saying this new standard in Ohio Right to Life’s endorsement criteria further solidifies their alignment with “extremists like President Donald Trump who believe that women who have abortions should be punished.”

Tags: 
Ohio Right to Life
Abortion
NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio

