Robert E. Lee Monument Removed In Warren County

As Southern governors, mayors and city councils continue to debate what to do with monuments to Confederate leaders, a plaque honoring southern general Robert E. Lee was quietly removed from a rural Warren County road in Ohio.



The plaque and its large rock foundation were placed in 1927 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy and Friends marking what had been known as the Dixie Highway. Franklin city officials determined the monument lies in the roadway right of way, and by Thursday morning the plaque was gone. By mid-day someone had placed a hand written sign in its place featuring the the Stars and Bars. The monument is one of four in the state commemorating Confederates, and the only one dedicated to Lee. A monument at the site of Camp Chase in Columbus commemorates the over 2,000 Confederate soldiers buried at the former Union prison.