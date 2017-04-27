Rock Hall Inductions To Be Held In Cleveland Next Year

Officials at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland say that city will host next year's induction ceremonies for the first time since 2015.

The event had been held in New York. Hall CEO Greg Harris said last year the ceremonies will be held in Cleveland every two years starting in 2018.

Harris says the hall will hold a series of events leading up to the ceremonies on April 14 of next year.

Ceremonies will be held at Cleveland Public Hall, where the Beatles performed during their first U.S. tour.

