Rolls Royce To Pay Fine For Scheme Involving Former Ohio Subsidiary

Rolls Royce has agreed to pay a fine of more than 800 million dollars in global bribery scheme involving a former subsidiary in Mount Vernon.

Federal prosecutors say in a statement a Rolls Royce executive and three employees at Energy Systems Incorporated in Mount Vernon bribed officials in several countries to sell and service its equipment for energy-production systems. Prosecutors say the British automaker did not disclose the illegal activity until the allegations surfaced in media reports. It is unknown whether individuals will be criminally charged. Names have not been released.