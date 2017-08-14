WCBE

Rover Pipeline Builder Blames Faulty Equiment For Spill Near Tuscarawas River

By 1 hour ago

Credit roverpipelinefacts.com

Officials from the company building twin high-pressure natural gas pipelines across northern Ohio have told federal regulators sabotage or leaky equipment caused drilling slurry to become contaminated while cleaning a spill near the Tuscarawas River.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners tells the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission company officials don't believe there was diesel fuel in the clay-based slurry used during drilling for the 4.2 billion d0llar Rover pipeline project. Two million gallons of slurry spilled into a wetland in Stark County's Bethlehem Township in April. Ohio EPA testing found low levels of diesel fuel at the spill site and in quarries where slurry was dumped. The company says it's hired security for the Tuscarawas River site.

Tags: 
Rover Pipeline
Energy Transfer Partners
Fracking
Tuscarawas River
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

