Rover Pipeline Builder Fined For Environmental Violations

By

A Stark County wetland filled with drilling mud after a pipeline construction spill
Credit Ohio EPA

The Ohio EPA has ordered the company building the Rover natural gas pipeline to pay 431 thousand dollars in fines for water and air pollution violations.

The agency has also ordered Energy Transfer Partners to submit plans to address potential future releases and restore damaged wetlands along the pipeline  route from Washington County to Defiance County. The agency found 18 violations involving mud spills, stormwater pollution and open burning. The pipeline is expected to begin operating later this year. The company says its drilling permits go through a federal agency.

Rover Pipeline
Energy Transfer Partners
Ohio Environmental Protection Agency

