Ryan To Tout Tax Reform Today At New Albany Packaging Firm

Republican U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is scheduled to tour a New Albany area factory today to hear from manufacturers and make the case for tax reform legislation.

Ryan also is expected to take part in a roundtable discussion with several business leaders and two members of Congress. Ryan will be trying to convince local business leaders that fixing the tax code will create good jobs and boost American manufacturing. Packaging company Accel Incorporated is hosting the event. It has been in a five year legal battle with the state over whether it is a manufacturer or a packager. That determination involves the tax rate the business must pay. In 2012, the state sent Accel a bill for 3.5 million dollars in taxes, interest and penalties. The Ohio Board of Tax Appeals ruled Accel does not owe that money. The state has appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court.