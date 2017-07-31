Scaramucci Out As White House Communications Director

Updated at 3:15 p.m. ET

Anthony Scaramucci is leaving his position as White House communications director — less than two weeks after being named for the job.

Scaramucci's departure followed the Monday-morning swearing in of the new White House chief of staff, retired Gen. John F. Kelly. Scaramucci had negotiated an unusual deal to report directly to the president rather than the chief of staff (Reince Priebus at the time).

"Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team," a statement from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. "We wish him all the best."

It is not clear whether he will retain another role on the White House staff.

Last week, Scaramucci unleashed a profanity-laced diatribe in an interview with The New Yorker, in which the former Wall Street financier slammed his most senior colleagues and pushed into public view the warring power centers within the White House.

Scaramucci's West Wing arrival led to the resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer and the removal of chief of staff Reince Priebus.

