Search For Rare And Endangered Species In Ohio Forest Scheduled For Spring

Experts plan to search for rare and endangered species this spring in Shawnee State Forest as they try to stop logging.

Save Our Shawnee Forest aims to study insects, birds and other creatures in the upper portion of the Rock Run watershed to document why a proposed sale of 84 acres for timber harvesting should be canceled. The plan was announced in 2015. A public outcry prompted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to halt the sale last summer to allow for a thorough analysis. The group says Rock Run's multi-layered biodiversity and its location near the junction of the Scioto and Ohio rivers merit broad protection from logging