Second Ohioan Arrested In Connection With Charlottesville Violence

Charlottesville, Virginia police have announced charges against three more people relating to the August 12 white nationalist rally.

Police also said Saturday they have now identified 35 victims after a car plowed into a crowd, killing a woman. Police say Richard Wilson Preston was charged with discharging a firearm within one thousand feet of a school. The 52-year-old was in custody in Towson, Maryland. Police say Daniel Patrick Borden was charged with malicious wounding. The 18-year old is in custody in Cincinnati. Borden is charged in a brutal attack on 20-year-old Deandre Harris, who is black. A cellphone video captured a group of white men savagely pounding Harris with metal flag poles, umbrellas and plastic shields. The footage shows a bloodied Harris collapsing multiple times as he tries to flee his attackers. A classmate at Borden's middle school in Ohio told police in 2012 Borden once held a knife against his face, called him “Jew Boy” because he had a big nose, and often drew swastikas. The classmate also told police Borden had claimed to belong to a gang called Brothers of Confederacy. Police say Alex Michael Ramos was charged with malicious wounding. His last known residence was Marietta, Georgia. James Fields Junior of Maumee, Ohio faces second-degree murder charges for driving a car into counter-protesters and killing Heather Heyer. He has been in custody since the day of the rally.